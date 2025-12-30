Somalis protest against Israel's recognition of Somaliland

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people take to the streets of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, to protest Israel's recognition of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland.

Demonstrators wave flags and hold signs, voicing anger over what they said was a challenge to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial unity.

The protest came hours after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed an emergency session of parliament, condemning the Israeli state's move and reaffirming the country's unity.

