Sanaa warns Somalia crisis part of “Great Middle East” project

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa warned on Saturday that recent developments in Somalia are not isolated events but part of the “Great Middle East” project aimed at dismantling the region and plunging it into chaos.

In a press statement, Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras criticized the “timid” Arab response, saying that relying only on weak statements amounts to a dereliction of duty and “direct complicity” in advancing Zionist agendas.

Abu Ras stressed that the dependence of certain Arab regimes on the U.S. and the Zionist entity has provided Israel with wide opportunities for infiltration, declaring that Washington is a “primary partner” in this conspiracy.

The statement warned that the region is facing a dangerous new wave of foreign interventions and fragmentation schemes.

It further noted that aligning with Zionism is a strategic mistake that will bring disaster instead of resolving internal challenges.

Finally, the statement asserted that the recent bombings in Homs, Syria, are part of the same conspiracy intended to distract from the real enemy and prepare the Arab arena for the joint Israeli-American project.

