Pakistan rejects U.S. Gaza peace plan, reaffirms support for Al-Quds as Palestinian capital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has firmly rejected Washington’s so-called Gaza peace plan, reaffirming Islamabad’s unwavering support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital. His remarks come amid growing concerns that the United States is attempting to falsely associate Pakistan with its controversial proposal in order to legitimize it on the international stage.

The rejection follows a high-level meeting in New York between leaders of eight Arab-Islamic nations—including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at halting the Israeli regime’s ongoing bloodshed in Gaza and securing a ceasefire. However, Pakistani officials revealed that changes were made to the U.S. proposal without informing Prime Minister Sharif, raising serious diplomatic concerns.

The situation escalated further when Israeli forces intercepted several vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian convoy headed for Gaza. Among those detained were Pakistani nationals, including a former member of the Senate. Pakistan is now coordinating with other countries to secure the immediate release of its citizens from Israeli custody.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar emphasized that Pakistan’s position on Palestine remains rooted in the vision of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and that any peace initiative must respect Palestinian sovereignty and justice. Meanwhile, religious and political groups across Pakistan have condemned the Trump-Netanyahu plan as a “ploy to perpetuate occupation,” accusing the U.S. of complicity in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

The White House’s 20-point proposal, presented as a solution to end the war on Gaza, has been met with skepticism and rejection from multiple quarters, particularly due to its failure to address core issues of occupation, blockade, and accountability.

....................

End/ 257