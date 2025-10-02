Masooma Naqvi: Betrayal of Palestine by Pakistan's Leadership is Unacceptable

AhlulBayt News Agency: Masooma Naqvi, the central head of the Women’s Wing of Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen Pakistan, said with deep sorrow and pain that today our beloved Pakistan is passing through a very painful period because of rulers who serve colonial powers. The present rulers have stained the greatness of this country. O Lord… we complain to You about those rulers who betrayed this nation, sold our faith to colonial powers, and stabbed us in the back.

This thieving and traitorous government has harmed the country and the nation in many ways. Sometimes they stole the mandate after elections, and at other times they put ten thousand innocent men and women in prison just for ideological differences. In some places they are preparing to steal our minerals, and in others the whole nation is suffering from floods.

Rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment have always been problems for Pakistanis, but now life is becoming harder by the day. Despite all this, we were proud that we took a clear and firm stand on the issue of Palestine.

Pakistan is one of the few countries whose passport does not recognize Israel as a state, but now we have heard a shocking report that will destroy whatever little of our remaining faith and silence is left: our rulers—especially under the patronage of the military leadership—have accepted Israel and announced support for that wicked, fake state.

God forbid—this humiliation is absolutely unacceptable. It would have been better if our army had lined us up and shot us for standing against the oppressor.

We can bear anything, but we cannot betray our Palestinian brothers and sisters. Palestine today is the symbol of truth and the ultimate example of being oppressed. How can we abandon support for that holy land of the prophets, the place of our first Qibla? How can any living, conscience filled Muslim even think of supporting Israel, which is worse than Satan? We cannot support any military leadership that backs a genocidal regime.

Only the near future will tell what kind of storm the people of Pakistan will raise in protest of this decision. My heartfelt prayer is that the name of Islam on this sacred land always grows louder and stronger.