Future of Palestine Belongs to Its People, Not America: Allama Maqsood Domki

AhlulBayt News Agency: The central leader of the Majlis Wahdat Muslimin Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, along with provincial leaders Allama Syed Zafar Abbas Shamsi and Allama Sohail Akbar Shirazi, visited the Tehsil Lehri in District Sibi. During the visit, the leaders paid tribute at the tomb of the freedom hero, Mir Bajar Khan Domki, in the village of Wazirah and offered prayers for him.

On this occasion, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki stated that the freedom fighters who fought for the liberation of our homeland from the colonial British empire are our heroes. Mir Bajar Khan Domki fought against the British colonial rule in collaboration with the Baloch tribes and refused to bow down to the invaders until his death.

While addressing the local people in Wazirah, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki emphasized that love and respect for the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and the Prophet (PBUH) is an essential part of faith. Holding on to the Quran and the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) is the key to human salvation and success.

He urged both Shia and Sunni Muslims to unite and work together under the banner of the Quran and Ahlul Bayt (A.S) for the cause of unity in the Muslim Ummah.

Regarding Palestine, he said that despite the oppression and brutality of Israel and America, the brave and dignified people of Gaza and Palestine have shown immense patience, resilience, and courage, which is truly commendable. He added that America and Israel, after facing defeat on the battlefield, are trying to win their lost cause at the negotiation table with the help of Arab and Muslim rulers.

He emphasized that the future of Palestine will not be decided by America or Israel but by the Palestinian people. They have the right to decide whether to accept Hamas as their representative party or give someone else the opportunity. He called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the greatest terrorist, responsible for the massacre of 70,000 innocent people, yet there is no provision in the agreements to hold this criminal accountable, which is deeply unfortunate.

Allama Maqsood Domki also spoke about the situation in Pakistan, stating that the decision for Pakistan was made by the founders, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, over a hundred years ago: Israel’s existence is illegitimate and is like a dagger in the heart of the Muslim Ummah.

He criticized the government of Shehbaz Sharif, which came to power with a fraudulent mandate, and reminded them that they do not have the right to deviate from the principles laid out by Quaid-e-Azam.