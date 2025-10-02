Pakistan-Saudi Agreement will not deliver any Effective Action Against Israel: Leader of Ummah Wahida Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking to media, renowned religious scholar and leader of Ummah Wahida Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Amin Shaheedi expressed his concerns over the lack of a strong response from Islamic nations after Israel’s attack on Qatar.

He called the attack on Qatar a violation of a sovereign nation’s security, and stressed that Qatar and other Islamic countries should have reacted strongly to such aggression.

He pointed out that the statements made by the gathering of Islamic nations in response to the attack were shamefully weak, filled with fear, and heavily influenced by American policies. Despite condemning the attack, these countries did not even have the courage to mention Israel by name, failing to directly accuse it of wrongdoing.

He stated that such weak condemnations do not harm Israel in the slightest; rather, they embolden the Israeli regime, showing it that Muslim nations and their leaders are so shameless that no matter how much they are harmed, they are willing to take even more punishment without taking action.

Allama Shaheedi further criticized countries that, despite the death and injury of over two hundred thousand people, have not taken any concrete steps against Israel. Instead, these nations focus on fighting against Yemen, the Houthis, and Hezbollah.

He said that such countries, which spend their energy targeting Hezbollah instead of working to stop Israel's influence in Lebanon, cannot be expected to take meaningful action against Israeli interests, even if they enter into an agreement with Pakistan.

He concluded that, after such a pact, it is unlikely that any practical steps would be taken against Israeli interests.