Supporting Trump's Plan is Clear Violation of Quaid-e-Azam’s Ideology

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message regarding the current situation in Gaza and Palestine, Allama Shabir Hassan Mehdavi, the Central Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, stated that the ideology of Pakistan is to never recognize Israel. Anyone who does so will be considered a criminal of both Pakistan's ideology and its founder, Quaid-e-Azam.

He added, "From the river to the sea, Palestine belongs to the Palestinians." He warned that the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump could set the entire region on fire.

Allama Shabir Mehdavi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support for Trump’s so-called plan is a betrayal of the blood of the Palestinian people and a direct violation of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's ideology.

He reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam had clearly stated that Israel is an occupying and illegitimate state, and Pakistan would never recognize it.

The Central Secretary-General of the Shia Ulema Council emphasized that the Pakistani people have a clear stance: Palestine must be a completely free and independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. Any so-called peace plan or two-state solution is seen as a deception, a betrayal, and a violation of our ideological identity.