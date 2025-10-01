Israeli Strike Kills Gaza Rescuer, Injures Seven at Al-Falah School

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army committed a horrific crime against civil defense teams during a rescue operation at Al-Falah School in Gaza City’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, which was sheltering displaced persons. The site was bombed without prior warning in the early hours of Wednesday.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal confirmed that the attack killed rescuer Mundhir Raed Al-Dahshan and injured seven other firefighters and rescue officers. Two of the wounded are in critical condition: Officer Tariq Ziyad Hammad, director of the Tel Al-Hawa Civil Defense Center, and rescuer Mundhir Raed Al-Dahshan.

Basal emphasized that this blatant targeting of civil defense crews is not an isolated incident. Since the start of the genocide, there have been 27 attacks on first responders and 11 direct strikes on their operational centers.

He stressed that the team was clearly performing humanitarian duties, wearing official uniforms and using marked vehicles, yet Israel ignored all international humanitarian laws protecting such personnel.

The strike occurred just minutes after the team arrived at the school, which Basal said indicates a deliberate attempt to disrupt humanitarian response efforts in Gaza.

This assault is part of a systematic pattern of attacks against humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip and constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits targeting emergency responders.

Earlier on Tuesday, six Palestinians—including a journalist and a child—were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Medical sources confirmed that photojournalist Yahya Barzaq and a child were among the six killed in the bombing near the Jawwal exhibition in western Deir al-Balah.

The Israeli military continues its genocidal campaign against civilians in Gaza, now in its 725th consecutive day. Repeated attacks on displaced persons and those awaiting aid have worsened the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

