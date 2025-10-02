Israel’s Escalating Bombardment on Gaza Leaves 20 Dead since Dawn

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hospital officials told Al Jazeera that dozens more were wounded as Israeli firepower focused on northern and central Gaza.

Four men collecting firewood near the Bureij refugee camp were among the dead, underscoring the deadly reach of Israeli strikes against unarmed civilians.

In a separate attack, a Palestinian man and his wife were killed when an Israeli drone targeted their home in Bureij.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 66,148 people and wounded 168,716 since October 2023, according to local authorities.

Thousands more are believed trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed neighborhoods, as relentless bombardment continues to devastate the enclave.