Indian Shia cleric: Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, greatest challenge to America, Zionism

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a grand ceremony was held at the Askari Mosque in Bangalore, India, with the participation of scholars and large numbers of people. The event was organized by the Imamiya Society and the Faizul Islam Administration.

Addressing the ceremony, Indian cleric Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Baqir described martyr Nasrallah as “a symbol of a sustainable thought and movement” whose leadership posed the greatest challenge to the United States and the Zionist regime. He emphasized that the memory of resistance martyrs must always remain alive among nations.

The cleric highlighted that Nasrallah was respected across religions and nations for his courage, bravery, and exceptional oratory, noting his historic role as Secretary General of Hezbollah in defending Lebanon’s independence and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Seyyed Ali Baqir added that Nasrallah’s victories against the Zionist regime dealt serious blows to the interests of the United States and Israel, and reaffirmed that “a nation which forgets its martyrs will never progress.”

At the ceremony, participants also honored the memory of other martyrs of the resistance, including Martyr Hashem Safiuddin, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Yahya al-Sinwar, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Martyr Qassem Soleimani. Tribute was also paid to Palestinian martyrs in Gaza, as well as to Iranian martyrs, including nuclear scientists, who lost their lives as a result of Zionist aggression.

Other speakers praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in resisting oppression despite hunger and hardship, stressing that justice and dignity will always prevail over tyranny.

The ceremony concluded with participants renewing their pledge to continue the path of resistance, describing the martyrs as eternal models of perseverance and dignity.

