Condolence Message From Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative in India on Demise of His Wife

The condolence message read as following:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return

Dear Believers, with great sorrow and deep sadness, we have received the news that the honored wife of the supreme Marja, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, and the mother of our respected teachers Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Raza Sistani and Ayatollah Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Sistani, has passed away from this transient world.

The late lady was a patient, faithful, and pure-hearted woman who dedicated her life to serving religion and worship. Her demise leaves a deep sorrow in our hearts and is an unbearable loss for every believer.

At this time of grief and sorrow, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Imam of the Time (ATFS), the Grand Marja, the great scholars, and all the honorable believers.

We pray to Allah:

O Allah! Please grant the late lady Your boundless mercy.

Raise her rank among the presence of Lady Fatimah Zahra (PBUH).

Grant patience and steadfastness to her family.

Give her the highest place in Paradise and fill her home with peace and blessings.

There is no power and no strength except through Allah, the Most High, the Most Great.

Sayyid Ashraf Ali Al-Garwi

