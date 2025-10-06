Home News Service Pictures Photos: Memorial service for wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani held in Tehran 6 October 2025 - 08:18 News ID: 1735453 Source: Abna24 related Iranian parliament Speaker meets with Bahraini Shia Leader Ayatollah Isa Qassim Photos: Memorial service for Honorable Wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani Held in Qom Ayatollah Sistani’s office urges no memorial services for top cleric’s wife Secretary General of Majlis-e- Ulama-e-Hind expresses condolences on demise of Ayatollah Sistani's wife Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s wife Tanzeemul Makatib Hold Condolence Meeting For Late Wife of Ayatollah Sistani Servants of Al-Abbas Shrine offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's wife Condolence Message From Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative in India on Demise of His Wife
Your Comment