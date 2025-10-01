Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi offers condolences on demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi, The Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, extended condolences to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani following the demise of his wife.

The message is as follow:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Your Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sistani (may your success endure),

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Your Eminence, your esteemed children, the honorable Sistani and Shirazi families, and all admirers and devotees of your noble household on the passing of your virtuous and noble wife.

That distinguished lady, through a life marked by faith, simplicity, patience, and unwavering companionship, embodied a rare example of loyal spousal support to religious leadership. Behind the veil of years of silent struggle, she played a significant role in elevating service to the Islamic Ummah.

From beside the illuminated burial chamber of Imam Reza (AS), I humbly pray to the Almighty for the exaltation of her soul and His boundless mercy upon her. For the respected and honorable bereaved, I ask for great patience and abundant reward.

I also beseech God for the continued health and blessed longevity of Your Eminence, and for your enduring service to the Islamic Ummah.

Ahmad Marvi

Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi

