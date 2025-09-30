Pak Senator Sends Condolences Message on demise of Wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his condolence message, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas extended deep sympathies to the bereaved family, especially to Grand Marja Ayatollah al-Sistani, his esteemed son Ayatollah Seyyed Baqir al-Sistani, and other family members.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the late lady a high status in His mercy and bestowing her with forgiveness and elevated ranks in the hereafter.

Senator Abbas also prayed for patience and great reward for the grieving family during this difficult time. “May Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, bless them with strength and solace,” he concluded. Ameen.