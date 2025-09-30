  1. Home
Pak Senator Sends Condolences Message on demise of Wife of Grand Ayatollah Sistani

30 September 2025 - 08:23
News ID: 1733069
Source: Abna24
Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the respected wife of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his condolence message, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas extended deep sympathies to the bereaved family, especially to Grand Marja Ayatollah al-Sistani, his esteemed son Ayatollah Seyyed Baqir al-Sistani, and other family members. 
He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the late lady a high status in His mercy and bestowing her with forgiveness and elevated ranks in the hereafter.

Senator Abbas also prayed for patience and great reward for the grieving family during this difficult time. “May Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, bless them with strength and solace,” he concluded. Ameen.

