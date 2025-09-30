Thousands of Pakistani students rally in Islamabad against U.S., Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Pakistani students took part in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Islamabad on Sunday, organized by the Imamia Students Organization (ISO).

According to Iran Press, the demonstration reflected growing discontent among Pakistan’s student community over the situation in Palestine and the perceived role of Western powers in perpetuating the conflict.

Established in 1972, the ISO is one of Pakistan’s largest student movements, active across major universities and colleges. The group emphasizes Islamic guidance and religious education as part of its mission.

At the rally, ISO leaders denounced what they called the hypocrisy of U.S. foreign policy. “The biggest claimant of peace is America, which is the biggest player in the genocide of Palestinians,” they said.

Participants carried Palestinian flags and portraits of Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, while chanting slogans against the United States and Israel. Speakers also declared that Israel’s setbacks in its confrontation with Hamas exposed the myth of its invincibility.

..................

End/ 257