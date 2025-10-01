New York Times: Unprecedented decline in American support for “Israel”, growing sympathy for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: A joint poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena University revealed a sharp decline in American support for the Israeli occupation entity, nearly two years after the war on Gaza, in a shift considered the first of its kind in decades.

According to the poll results, a greater number of participants expressed support for the Palestinians than for Israel for the first time since this question began to be asked in opinion polls in 1998.

These results are consistent with other recent polls that have shown a significant decline in support for the occupation among broad segments of American public opinion, especially among young people and progressive movements.

Analysts believe that this decline reflects a strategic shift that may pose challenges to the US-Israeli alliance in the future, especially with the increasing domestic pressure on decision-makers in Washington to review their position on the ongoing war in Gaza.

....................

End/ 257