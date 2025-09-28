Experts in an interview with ABNA: Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah A paragon of ethics, a revolutionary ascetic, and a hero transcending time and place

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – On September 27, 2024, the world witnessed the loss of one of the most prominent leaders of the resistance, "Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah," the late Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah. One year after his martyrdom in a cowardly attack by the Zionist regime, the memory of this charismatic leader remains alive in the hearts of millions in Lebanon and across the world. Nasrallah was not only a symbol of struggle against oppression and occupation, but through his wise leadership, he changed regional equations in favor of justice and human dignity.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of this resistance icon, regional experts from Lebanon, Bahrain, and Yemen, in an interview with ABNA news agency, spoke about the unparalleled role of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in the growth and historic victories of Hezbollah and his eternal impact on the future of the resistance:

An Exceptional Leader in the History of Resistance

Dr. "Faisal Abdul Sater," a Lebanese writer and political analyst and expert for regional television networks, honoring the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, stated: These are moments where sorrow and pride are intertwined. We express our love and appreciation for an exceptional personality, not only in Lebanon but across the entire region. Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the noble martyr, was assassinated on September 27, 2024, with 84 kilograms of explosives by Zionist warplanes, and he transitioned from this earthly world to the station of the righteous, the martyrs, the truthful, and the prophets.

He was a unique leader, unmatched in contemporary history, and will remain in our conscience as an eternal model. Honoring him is not the sanctification of a person, but rather giving the rightful credit due to him for his unparalleled role in the resistance.

Guiding the Resistance Towards Historic Victories

Faisal Abdul Sater, recalling passages from the blessed life of the Sayyid of Resistance, added: Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah assumed the leadership of this movement in 1992, after the assassination of his teacher, Seyyed Abbas Musawi, the then Secretary-General of Hezbollah. He, who had been active in the path of resistance since 1982, guided Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon towards brilliant victories against the Zionist enemy. In the years 1996 and 2000, known as the year of liberation, Nasrallah, as the most prominent figure in the Arab world, liberated Lebanon from the occupation of the Zionist regime.

In the 33-day war of 2006, with his wise and unparalleled leadership, he defeated the Zionist regime and its Western supporters and some Arab countries. By the admission of the Zionists themselves, Hezbollah was victorious in this battle. These victories, along with Hezbollah's support for the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 28, 2023, incited the hatred and grudge of the Zionist regime, which ultimately led to the assassination of Nasrallah on September 27, 2024.

The Eternal and Inspiring Legacy of a Martyr

This Lebanese analyst described the absence of this brave resistance leader as painful today and said: With pride and honor, we say that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah did not depart from this world except by receiving the precious medal of martyrdom. He was worthy of this elevated station, and his memory will forever inspire and guide us. The party that has nurtured such leaders will undoubtedly be victorious over the criminal Zionist regime and its supporters, including America. This is our faith and certainty, for which we strive. The flag of truth, defense of the oppressed, Palestine, dignity, and our lands, through the efforts of Nasrallah and his companions, remains hoisted. Congratulations to all who walk this path and heed the call of truth and martyrdom. Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will be our teacher, inspiration, and leader until the Day of Judgment.

Monotheistic Vision and Inspiring Leadership

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh, Deputy of the Islamic Action Society in Bahrain, another expert in this virtual session, describing the character of "Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah," said: Speaking about this noble martyr is a deep and inspiring discourse that reflects his monotheistic vision; a vision that, beyond narrow-minded affiliations, was directed towards the horizon of the Islamic Ummah and all of humanity. Celebrating Nasrallah is not celebrating an individual, but rather a reminder of the lofty values of humanity and the resistance project which never knows defeat.

He was a great intellectual, political, and spiritual asset for the Ummah, and although his loss is painful, his spiritual presence in society will remain eternal, igniting the conscience of the people of resistance. The Sayyid of Resistance taught his supporters that the path to freedom is not charted except through great sacrifices.

Managerial and Political Role in Elevating the Resistance

This Bahraini figure added: Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, with his charismatic personality, was a combination of the awe of a religious scholar and the experience of a political leader. He spoke in a simple and intimate language understandable to both the farmer and the educated. His sincerity and steadfastness in his positions had amazingly garnered public trust.

In managing the resistance front, he transformed Hezbollah from a resistance organization into an integrated institution with military, social, political, and media arms. Nasrallah acted with experience in crises, wars, assassinations, and sieges, without losing his direction. He built the internal structure of Hezbollah on merit and gave opportunities to scholars, youth, and Mujahideen to turn the resistance into a comprehensive project beyond just weapons. His political role in transforming the resistance into a regional equation was an unparalleled achievement that exposed the puppet regimes and the plots of normalization against the cause of Palestine. His words were unifying, addressing all segments, from Shia and Sunni to Christian and the free people of the world.

Ethical Model and Revolutionary Asceticism

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh, stating that "the ethical character of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made him a unique model," added: He always remembered the martyrs and cherished the culture of sacrifice and loyalty. His simple life, devoid of the trappings of power, coupled with humility and mercy alongside firmness, made him a symbol of revolutionary asceticism. His words were filled with kindness, prayers, and concern for the affairs of the Islamic Ummah. Nasrallah was not only a political or military leader, but the architect of the path of resistance, blending faith, management, ethics, and politics. He created an aware and resistant front against global arrogance, which prioritized dignity and freedom. Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, this noble and grand martyr, will forever inspire the path of resistance.

Symbol of Resistance Against Global Arrogance

Brigadier General Hamid Abdul Qadir Antar, advisor to the Prime Minister of Yemen and a writer and political analyst, also described the character of the martyred Secretary-General of Hezbollah as distinguished, saying: On the anniversary of the martyrdom of "Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah," the grandson of the Messenger of God (PBUH), from civilized and historical Yemen, we send a message filled with sympathy and pride to Hezbollah and all the countries of the Axis of Resistance. This message is on the occasion of the martyrdom of this noble and sacred martyr who became a symbol for confrontation and standing up to global arrogance in the Islamic and Arab world.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah had an exceptional and distinguished character who devoted his life to serving the resistance and the central cause of Palestine and ultimately achieved martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem. He was a steadfast refuge against arrogant countries and sacrificed his entire life in this path.

Condolences to the Axis of Resistance and Renewal of Covenant

On this great occasion, we express our condolences to the esteemed family of Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah, and all the countries supporting the resistance. His numerous and valuable positions in serving the cause of Palestine and supporting Yemen are so immense that they cannot all be enumerated in this space. With the martyrdom of this great leader, Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance lost a pivotal and unique personality whose role no one can play with the same greatness. However, his memory and path will remain eternal in our hearts, encouraging us to continue the path of resistance and defense of lofty Islamic ideals.

Dr. Rashid Al-Rashed, a researcher and political activist from Bahrain, was another expert in this virtual session who began his remarks by reciting verse 23 from Surah Al-Ahzab: "Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah. Of them, some have fulfilled their vows, and some are still waiting, but they have never changed in the least." On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the noble martyr, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God be pleased with him, we remember a personality who was not only for the resistance of Lebanon but for humanity, a symbol of honor, dignity, and esteem.

A Myth Beyond Time and Place

He added: On this great occasion, speaking about the dimensions of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's personality is not speaking about an individual, but rather narrating a great honor for humanity. The world lost not just a noble fighter, but a mythical man who, in an era of surrender and humiliation, was the epitome of dignity and honor. He did not belong only to the resistance of Lebanon, the Shia, or the Islamic world, but to all of humanity that stands against defeat and degradation. Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, with his will, faith, and insight, showed that it is possible to confront the most powerful arrogant and domineering forces in the world and proved that the culture of victory, dignity, and true freedom can work miracles.

Legacy of Victory and Resistance

The greatest achievement of this noble martyr was the institutionalization of a culture of dignity and honor. In a world where 57 Arab and Islamic countries with tens of millions of soldiers lack the courage to confront the enemy, he, with faith in God and holding onto the divine rope, showed that the Ummah, with self-confidence and will, can challenge the tyrants. Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, with his unparalleled courage, shattered the logic of the domineers who want to subjugate the people and proved that victory is possible.

Continuation of the Path of Dignity and Honor

Although the loss of this great martyr is painful, he left behind an eternal school; a school with thousands of leaders and cadres striving to reclaim the looted rights of the Ummah and defend its dignity. Mourning him is not just condolences, but a renewal of the covenant to continue his path. The great challenge he placed before humanity will continue with the culture of victory and dignity he bequeathed. This path is the way of defending the land, homeland, and human dignity, which will remain steadfast forever.

