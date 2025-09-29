On occasion of Sacred Defense Week;
Photos: Pictures of martyrs installed at Hazrat Masoumeh Holy Shrine
AhlulBayt News Agency: The blessed pictures of prominent martyrs of the revolution to the sacred defense, the martyrs of the resistance, the defense of the shrine, and the martyrs of the 12-day Israeli aggression, were installed in the courtyard of the Hazrat Masoumeh (s.a.) Holy Shrine on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week.
29 September 2025 - 10:45
News ID: 1732681
Source: Abna24
Your Comment