Commemoration of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Held in Islamabad

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony marking Sacred Defense Week and the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan with the participation of political, religious, and media figures.

The event brought together leaders of political groups, university professors, journalists, and religious scholars.

Addressing the gathering, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam honored the memory of the martyrs of Iran’s eight-year imposed war and paid tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other resistance leaders. He stressed that the attack on Iran immediately after the Islamic Revolution revealed the concerns of the United States and its allies over the global impact of the Revolution, adding that despite eight years of sacred defense, the Islamic Republic has continued to resist U.S. and Zionist conspiracies.

He underlined that Iran’s nuclear program is only a pretext, noting that the real issue is Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine and its firm stance against the Zionist regime. “Palestine remains a priority of Iran’s foreign policy, and resistance will continue proudly on this path,” the envoy affirmed.

Amiri-Moghaddam described Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a rare figure in the Islamic world, stressing that the sacrifices of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, and other commanders martyred during the recent Zionist aggression continue to inspire the fighters of the resistance front. He reiterated that Iran will stand firmly with the Palestinian cause until final victory.

At the conclusion of the event, an Urdu translation of a book featuring the views of international personalities on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—published by the Iranian Cultural Office in Islamabad—was unveiled.



