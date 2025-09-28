Hamas: Sayyed Nasrallah assassination a failed attempt to break will of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement, ” Hamas”, issued a statement on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of His Eminence, the Mujahid, the Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The Zionist entity committed the crime of assassinating His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, in an attempt to deter the Lebanese resistance from continuing to support and aid our Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, Hamas said in the statement.

“The treacherous and cowardly assassinations carried out by the Zionist entity against resistance leaders throughout history have not succeeded in breaking its will or extinguishing the deeply rooted spark of resistance against the Zionist enemy,” the statement read.

Hamas recalled with great appreciation and commendation the heroic and honorable stances and roles of His Eminence, the fighter, the Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in supporting, aiding, and backing the Palestinian resistance in its ongoing heroic battle (Al-Aqsa Flood).

The Movement affirmed its full solidarity with brotherly Lebanon, which today faces the occupation’s aggressions and brutal aggression, and we wish it permanent security and stability.

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries to support and aid it in this sensitive stage, and to strengthen its steadfastness in confronting the occupation’s schemes and its repeated aggression against its land and people.

