IRGC statement: Sinister US–Israeli schemes to weaken Resistance Front will end in humiliation

AhlulBayt News Agencyt: The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says the sinister schemes of the United States and the usurping Israeli regime to either weaken or destroy the Resistance Front will never bear fruition, and their dreams will never come true.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Resistance Front, vowing to continue the struggle until the liberation of holy al-Quds.

The statement came on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the late secretary generals of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as former deputy commander of the IRGC for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC underscored that it is the sacrifices of resistance fighters, rather than political compromises, that have safeguarded the security and honor of Muslim nations.

The statement described resistance as the only rational option, stressing that historical evidence indicates that resistance is the only successful approach to counter US and Israeli expansionism.

It then highlighted the resilience of the culture of resistance, adding, “In spite of the escalating Israeli offenses, the resistance has demonstrated its strength, becoming more entrenched as a cultural and ideological influence in the region.”

The statement characterized the martyred resistance figures as disciples of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine were brilliant students of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, who transformed resistance into a representation of Muslim dignity and strategic strength.”

The IRGC expressed complete support for Sheikh Naim Qassem’s leadership of Hezbollah after the martyrdom of its senior leaders.

The statement also pointed to the failure of US-Israeli schemes, stating that repeated attempts to undermine or obliterate the resistance have resulted in humiliation for the enemy, whereas the resistance has come out more resilient.

The IRGC reiterated that backing the resistance throughout the West Asia region is both a divine and national obligation, and this support will persist until Palestine is fully liberated.

The IRGC finally underscored that the martyrdom of resistance leaders signifies a pivotal moment in the Islamic awakening and the fight against Zionism, urging all nations in the region to stay alert and united.

“The destiny of the region is determined by the will of its people, which is firmly rooted in the defeat of enemies and the unequivocal triumph of the resistance,” the statement concluded.

Nasrallah was assassinated in Israel’s bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. Using 85 tons of explosives, Israeli jets leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh, following a week-long bombing campaign that hit many areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut. Nilforoushan was also martyred during those intense Israeli airstrikes.

Safieddine was assassinated in an Israeli attack on October 3, 2024.

Hezbollah postponed the funeral ceremonies for both leaders due to concerns of Israeli attacks on the ceremony.

Nasrallah and Safieddine were laid to rest in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on February 23.



