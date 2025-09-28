Iran Defense Ministry rejects foreign pressure on missile program

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry has reaffirmed that the country’s missile capabilities are a matter of national sovereignty and non-negotiable.

According to Mehr, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik stressed that no world power has the right to interfere in Iran’s missile program, rejecting U.S. and Western demands to impose limits or reduce missile ranges.

“Iran’s security and national interests are a red line,” Talaei-Nik said, adding that the country’s defensive capabilities are rooted in protecting its sovereignty and confronting potential threats. He emphasized that preserving and advancing missile achievements is a core national principle, and any foreign interference in determining the country’s defense needs is unacceptable.

