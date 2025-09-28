Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Was a Unique Leader of Contemporary World — Allama Raja Nasir Abbas

A large number of scholars and preachers from different districts of Punjab participated in the conference.

On this occasion, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the head of Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Pakistan, gave a special speech, paying tribute to the life, struggle, and impact of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the Muslim Ummah.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said:

“The religious authority has always honored the Shia community, and this system is the strongest pillar of our unity and guidance.”

He added, “The conditions during which the resistance front was formed were more difficult and delicate than today’s, yet the resistance not only came into existence but also changed the balance of power in the region with its strength.” He said, “The existence of resistance is very important and is a natural phenomenon. This front can protect the Ummah from arrogant conspiracies.”

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said, “Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s personality was a symbol of determination and sincerity. Because of his humility, courage, piety, and high morals, he was a unique leader among the leaders of the modern world.”

He further said, “Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has not only prepared Hezbollah for the present but also fully equipped it for future challenges. Therefore, there is no place for despair; this is a time for hope and moving forward.”

He also said, “The sacrifices of the martyrs give life to nations, and through our unity, awareness, and perseverance, we must continue the mission of the martyrs.”

At the end of the conference, prayers were offered for the reward and blessings of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and all the martyrs of resistance and the Ummah.

It is worth mentioning that Majlis Ulema-e-Imamia Pakistan is the preaching department of the international organization Al-Baqir. Led by its founder and head, Allama Dr. Syed Shafqat Hussain Shirazi, it has been actively working for more than ten years to strengthen and organize the efforts of Imamia preachers and Imams of congregations.

