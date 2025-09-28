Grand Seminar Held in Bangalore on First Anniversary of Martyr Hassan Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The program was organized in collaboration with Anjuman Imamia and Idara Faizul Islam, in which tribute was paid to the martyrs of the resistance.

The participants said that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was respected in every religion and nation for his courage, bravery and unparalleled oratory. He played a historic role in defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and raising his voice in favor of Palestine while leading Hezbollah.

On September 27, 2024, he was martyred in an American-backed Israeli airstrike in Beirut, when 80 tons of explosives and bunker buster bombs were dropped on an underground stronghold by F-15 jets.

The speakers said that Hassan Nasrallah’s leadership and victories against Israel make him the greatest challenge to American and Zionist interests.

The seminar also remembered other martyrs, including martyr Hashim Safiuddin, senior Hezbollah strategist, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Palestinian leader, martyr Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian resistance commander, martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iraqi PMF commander, and martyr General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, Iran.

Along with this, tributes were also paid to the more than one hundred thousand martyrs of Gaza, the recent 900 martyrs of Iran, including nuclear scientists, and those who were martyred as a result of Israeli aggression in other regions of the world.

The speakers said that Hassan Nasrallah is not the name of an individual but of a movement and a thought, which cannot be eliminated. He stressed that nations that do not remember the sacrifices of their martyrs cannot progress either.

The speakers said that the Palestinian people are raising their voices against the oppressor despite the intensity of hunger and thirst, and this resistance is proof that justice and honor will always be stronger than oppression and oppression.

A large number of people were present on this occasion, who paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed their determination that those who follow the path of resistance will not remain alone.