Seerat al-Nabi Conference to Be held in Jammu, Ayatollah Aqeel Al-Gharvi Will Be Chief Guest

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia Federation Director Hujtul Islam Maulana Mukhtar Jafri will also address the conference.

According to a media statement issued by Federation President Aashiq Hussain, the conference aims to highlight various aspects of the Prophet's life and life and to raise awareness among youth about his teachings, so that Islamic teachings can be propagated in society.

He informed the media that the conference will include scholars and religious leaders, as well as personalities from various walks of life.

Calling people to attend the conference, he said: "The Shia Federation requests all concerned, scholars, seminary students, and youth to participate in the conference and make it a success."

He said that such programs play a vital role in fostering religious brotherhood, social unity, and peace. The Federation's mission is to spread the Prophet's teachings and teachings throughout society.