  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Central Asia & Subcontinent

Seerat al-Nabi Conference to Be held in Jammu, Ayatollah Aqeel Al-Gharvi Will Be Chief Guest

25 September 2025 - 13:55
News ID: 1731329
Source: Abna24
Seerat al-Nabi Conference to Be held in Jammu, Ayatollah Aqeel Al-Gharvi Will Be Chief Guest

The Shia Federation of Jammu will organize a Seerat al-Nabi (PBUH) Conference in Jammu on October 5th. According to reports, renowned Indian religious leader Ayatullah Aqeel Algarbi will be the chief guest at the event.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia Federation Director Hujtul Islam Maulana Mukhtar Jafri will also address the conference.

According to a media statement issued by Federation President Aashiq Hussain, the conference aims to highlight various aspects of the Prophet's life and life and to raise awareness among youth about his teachings, so that Islamic teachings can be propagated in society.

He informed the media that the conference will include scholars and religious leaders, as well as personalities from various walks of life.

Calling people to attend the conference, he said: "The Shia Federation requests all concerned, scholars, seminary students, and youth to participate in the conference and make it a success."

He said that such programs play a vital role in fostering religious brotherhood, social unity, and peace. The Federation's mission is to spread the Prophet's teachings and teachings throughout society.

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha