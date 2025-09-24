Photos: Shia-led Al-Reza Health Care & Research Foundation Organizes Cancer Screening & Awareness Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Reza Health Care & Research Foundation - Kargil Ladakh, A Health Wing of Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia (JUIAK Ladakh), in collaboration with Yatharth Super Specialty Noida extension NCR, organized a Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme Camp at District Hospital Kargil. The camp inaugurated by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Kavinder Gupta.