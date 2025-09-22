Massive Pro-Palestine Rally Held in Chennai as Thousands Protest Gaza Massacre + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands gathered in the southern Indian city of Chennai to protest against the ongoing violence in Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people. Organized by groups aligned with the ideology of social reformer Periyar, the rally drew participants from across Tamil Nadu, including prominent figures from South India’s film industry.

Actor Sathyaraj, best known internationally for his role as Katappa in the Baahubali films, emphasized the moral duty of artists to stand with global struggles for justice. “If our fame doesn't serve the cause of humanity and freedom, then it is meaningless,” he stated.

Veteran actor and activist Prakash Raj directly blamed global political leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for enabling the violence in Gaza. “This protest is for all those who raise their voices for humanity,” he declared. Raj also recited a poem on the devastating impact of war, saying, “There can be no peace until the roar of fighter jets is silenced.”

Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran described the violence in Gaza as a “systematic genocide,” urging global attention to what he called a planned campaign of extermination.

Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan linked the protest to broader anti-imperialist struggles. “Periyar’s politics is about fighting for the oppressed,” he said. “In every major conflict—be it Palestine or Ukraine—there is the shadow of American imperialism.”

Thirumurugan Gandhi, leader of the May 17 Movement said: “Calling Hamas a terrorist organization is wrong. They are fighting a war of liberation,” he said. “The countries labeling them terrorists are the real terrorists.”

Protesters marched through the streets carrying Palestinian flags, chanting slogans for freedom, and demanding an end to what they termed a genocide in Gaza. The rally highlighted growing global solidarity with Palestine, particularly in the Global South, where many view the conflict through the lens of colonialism, occupation, and resistance.

This massive demonstration in Chennai adds to the chorus of international voices calling for an immediate ceasefire, justice for Palestinians, and accountability for war crimes.