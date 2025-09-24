Indian Political Party Passes Resolution Condemning Israel’s Genocide in Gaza, Urging Government Not to Aid Occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: “The 25th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI), reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the heroic people of Palestine in their protracted struggle for national liberation, justice, and sovereignty. The Palestinian question remains one of the longest unresolved issues on the agenda of the international community. The CPI recalls its historic position in support of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, along the 1967 borders,” read the resolution presented by Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar.

“We express our deepest condolences for the massive loss of life, destruction of homes and displacement of millions of Palestinians caused by Israel’s relentless bombardments, siege and military assaults on Gaza and the West Bank. We stand firraly with the Palestinian people in their just cause against occupation, apartheid policies, and violations of international humanitarian law. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll among Palestinians has now surpassed 64,000-65,000 people, with more than 160,000 injured, including a very large number of children. The recent Israeli ground offensive in Gaza City, backed by intense bombardment from air, sea, and artillery, has destroyed homes, hospitals, refugee camps and key infrastructure, while causing massive displacement. Reports also indicate many civilians remain trapped in densely populated areas, cut off from humanitarian aid, with severe shortages of food, clean water, electricity and medical supplies. All there action is nothing but genocide,” it added.

The resolution further read: “In recent years, Israel has intensified its settler-colonial expansion through land seizures, forced evictions, and the construction of illegal settlements. These actions not only deepen the occupation but also further erode the prospects for the establishment of a viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state.”

“The overwhelming majority of world public opinion, together with successive United Nations General Assembly resolutions, has consistently upheld the Palestinian right to self-determination. They have called for an immediate end to Israeli occupation and apartheid practices, reinforcing the justness and urgency of the Palestinian struggle,” it added.

“The Communist Party of India expresses its steadfast solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty. It firmly condemns Israel’s occupation, blockade, settlement expansion, apartheid practices, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people. The Party demands an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, and full humanitarian access for international agencies to deliver food, medical supplies and reconstruction assistance. It calls for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees in accordance with UN Resolution 194,” the resolution reads.

The CPI in its resolution further urged the Government of India to consistently uphold India’s “historic commitment to the Palestinian cause in all bilateral, regional and multilateral forums, including the United Nations; and to refrain from military, security and arms cooperation with Israel that strengthens the machinery of occupation; and to expand humanitarian assistance to Palestine, including medical aid, scholarships for Palestinian students, and support for reconstruction projects in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The CPI declared that the liberation of Palestine is “inseparably linked to the global struggle against imperialism, colonialism and racism.”

The 25th Congress of the CPI further pledged to intensify solidarity with Palestine “until the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate rights, including the right to return, the right to sovereignty, and the right to live in peace and dignity in their homeland.”