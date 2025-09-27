The Right-Wing in India Awaits Israel’s Genocide”: Film Star Prakash Raj

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the continued imprisonment of Umar Khalid and other political prisoners, Prakash Raj said the government’s fear is rooted in the resilience of young Muslims who persist in speaking out against injustice, The observer Post reported.

“They are in jail because they are our future leaders. They are the young boys this government is afraid of – and yes, they are Muslims,” Raj told the gathering.

Raj shared the story of a friend who, despite admiring prominent Muslim celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, had developed an irrational fear of ordinary Muslims — a fear Raj attributed to the impact of propaganda and misinformation.

“He was the victim of WhatsApp University. He fears making a Muslim friend, even entering a Muslim locality. This is what the government has achieved – creating fear,” Raj said.

He argued that state institutions were being systematically misused to silence dissent and imprison Muslims and activists, while allowing killers of activists like Govind Pansare, Narendra Dabholkar and M. M. Kalburgi to walk free.

“Lynchings and Normalisation of Hate

Referring to the spate of mob lynchings in recent years, Raj pointed out the absurdity of how rumours over beef consumption have cost innocent lives.

“A man comes home after a hard day’s work with half a kilo of mutton. A rumour spreads, people gather, and before he realises what’s happening, he is pulled out and killed. He doesn’t even know why he died,” he said.

Raj warned that the right-wing is trying to make such violence “the new norm”, similar to how Israel’s war on Palestinians has been normalised in parts of the world.

“The Indian right-wing is waiting for Israel to achieve their genocide, so they can do the same here,” he cautioned.

Despite the grim picture, Raj said he found hope in the resilience of political prisoners and their families. Sharing his recent visit to Umar Khalid’s home, he recalled how Khalid’s friends have made a commitment to visit him regularly so that he never feels abandoned.

“Why are these people kept in jail? Because the government wants to break them. But they will not break. That is the resilience this government fears,” Raj said.

He urged citizens to keep raising their voice rather than relying solely on courts, which he claimed have failed to deliver justice.

Raj defended his decision to speak on political issues, saying that as an artist he has a duty to stand with the oppressed.

Quoting a Palestinian poet, he said, “If you want me not to write about politics, then I should be able to listen to the birds singing. But for that, the drones and warplanes must be silenced.”

Raj concluded his speech by calling on people to resist silently watching genocide unfold.

“The only way is resilience. The only way is to raise our voice and keep asking questions. If what I say against this inhuman government is politics, then yes, I will continue to do politics – as an artist.”

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed in 2019, sparked nationwide protests after critics said it discriminates against Muslims by providing a fast track to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries.

Several student leaders and activists, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, were arrested in connection with the protests. Many of them remain in jail under draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with courts repeatedly denying them bail.

Human rights groups have accused the Indian government of weaponising laws and institutions to silence dissent, while perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims often walk free.