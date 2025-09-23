Indian Separatist Leader Hails Recognition of Palestinian State as a Major Step Towards Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: He stressed the importance of the international community acknowledging the ongoing suffering and hardships faced by the Palestinian people.

In a statement, Mirwaiz Farooq highlighted that the recent recognition of Palestine by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal as an independent and self-governing state marks a crucial step forward. He emphasized that this move sends a positive message on the global stage about the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz Farooq pointed out that the Palestinian people have endured unimaginable hardships over the years, yet global powers have remained largely silent and have failed to take effective action. He urged the international community to take concrete steps to secure the rightful rights of the besieged Palestinians.

He expressed hope that such moves would pave the way for lasting peace in the region and a fair resolution to the issues faced by the Palestinian people. Mirwaiz Farooq also prayed that more countries would follow suit and acknowledge the Palestinians' right to self-determination, recognizing the genocide and injustice they have suffered.

Furthermore, he called on the global community to consider supporting the Palestinian people's legitimate rights to their homeland as a global responsibility, which must not be ignored.

It is worth noting that Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal have recently recognized Palestine as a state, defying opposition from the United States and Israel. This recognition is being viewed as a significant shift in international politics.