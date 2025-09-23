Aga Hassan Mousavi Rejects Two-State Solution, Calls for One Democratic State for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: He emphasized that justice-loving people around the world stand firmly with the Palestinian cause, and their support will never waver.

In his statement, Aga Syed Hassan criticized the support for a two-state solution by some countries, describing it as unrealistic and inadequate for securing Palestinian rights.

He firmly argued that the concept of a two-state framework is unacceptable in any form. Instead, he advocated for a single democratic state where all native Palestinians, both within the occupied territories and outside, are included.

Aga Syed Hassan also highlighted the ongoing unbearable suffering of the people in Gaza, pointing out that over the last 16 months, more than 48,446 individuals have been martyred, the majority of whom are women and children.

He called attention to the brutal Zionist aggression, which he described as a "genocidal war."

He further stated that the situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, is deeply concerning.

He emphasized that this crisis is not just a humanitarian disaster but also a grave injustice against a nation that has been deprived of its fundamental rights and human dignity for more than seven decades. This nation continues to face continuous attacks and occupation.

Aga Syed Hassan criticized the West for once again ignoring the root cause of the issue and prioritizing its strategic friendship with Israel over the fundamental principles of justice and human rights. He pointed out that Israel, empowered by unconditional international support, is committing unimaginable atrocities, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and genocide.