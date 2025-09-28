Indian MP: How “I Love Muhammad” is anti-National?

AhlulBayt News Agency: Asaduddin Owaisi, the MP from Hyderabad and chief of AIMIM, has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the “I Love Muhammad” controversy and the FIR filed in Kanpur.

Owaisi, while speaking to the media in Purnea City of Bihar, said: “When there is the word ‘Love’ in ‘I Love Muhammad’, how is it anti-national? How does it promote violence? What is the problem with ‘I Love Muhammad’?”

He further said: “Those who are against ‘I Love Muhammad’ and are opposing it are really against ‘Love’, so we should play the ‘Muhabbat Zindabad’ song for them.”

VIDEO | Purnea: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) reacts to the ‘I Love Muhammad row, “If there is a ‘I Love Mahadev’ group then what is the problem? What is anti-national here? What sort of violence this promotes? If the word is ‘Love’ then why is anyone having a… pic.twitter.com/owF5XOMWfU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2025

He asked the media: “When someone hangs a poster saying ‘Happy Birthday Prime Minister’ or ‘Happy Birthday Chief Minister’, it is considered right. So how can a poster saying ‘I Love Muhammad’ be considered wrong? How does it promote violence? From which angle is this anti-national?”

Citing Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, he said that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to practice their religion, and that a Muslim’s Islam is incomplete without their love for the Prophet Muhammad. “How can a Muslim's expression of love for Muhammad be considered wrong? This right is guaranteed by our Constitution,” he added.