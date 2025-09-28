Shia Cleric: “I Love Muhammad” is Our Right, but should not be politicized

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shia religious authority, Imam of Friday Prayer in Lucknow and chief of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, speaking to the media said: Saying “I love Muhammad (PBUH)” is our right, and our constitution allows everyone to practice according to their religion.

He emphasized that this matter should not be politicized so that unity and peace can be ensured in the country.

Kalbe Jawad further stated that in communal and individual matters, everyone can express their opinion, but if this right is used for political gain, it would be harmful.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to resolve this sensitive issue sensibly and not to intervene in any way that would hurt public sentiments.

He said: Only through discussion and dialogue is a lasting solution to the problems possible, and all parties should show patience and tolerance so that peace and order can be maintained in the country.

Kalbe Jawad Naqvi made these statements when the controversy over the “I Love Muhammad” poster was intensifying, and political and religious personalities were expressing their views.

The chief of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind wants this matter to be kept out of politics and resolved through constructive dialogue.