Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Provides Relief to Flood Victims in Punjab

AhlulBayt News Agency: This work is being carried out by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Rajasthan under the guidance of its National President, Maulana Arshad Madani. Following his instructions, a delegation led by Mufti Muhammad Yousuf Qasmi and Mufti Abdul Qadeer visited Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi.

The delegation met with flood-affected farmers and local residents, listened to their problems, and distributed wheat seeds and 25 liters of diesel each to 200 farmers so that they could restart their farming and restore their livelihoods.

Maulana Arshad Madani said that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was established in 1919, and its original constitution is still followed today. Its main goal has always been to promote love, unity, and solidarity in India. The organization has remained committed to this mission both before and after the country’s independence and will continue to do so.

He expressed concern over the current situation in the country, saying that religious extremism and hatred are increasing everywhere, creating a highly tense environment. He said that sectarian groups are spreading politics of hate to protect their positions, creating conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. While such conflicts may bring power, they cannot help run the country.

Maulana Madani reminded everyone of India’s freedom struggle, saying that the country was freed through the power of love and unity. The blood shed for freedom was not only of Hindus or Muslims but of both communities together. He emphasized that this historical spirit should continue to guide us.

He added that hatred cannot be removed by more hatred; it can only be ended through love and compassion. Any violence in the name of religion is unacceptable. Religion teaches humanity, tolerance, love, and unity, so anyone using it to spread hatred or violence cannot be a true follower of faith.