AIMPLB Plans Public Meeting Against Waqf Act in November

AhlulBayt News Agency: Upping the ante in its fight against the Waqf Amendment Act, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a massive public gathering at the iconic Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on November 16. to voice strong opposition against the Waqf Amendment Act.

The planned event marks the second phase of the board’s Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf campaign, aimed at protecting waqf properties.

According to Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the national convenor of the Tahaffuz-e-Auqaf Movement and board spokesperson, the Delhi meeting will be a significant display of unity and dissent. He has called upon Muslims from Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Mewat in Haryana to join the protest in large numbers.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the AIMPLB, will preside over the meeting. The gathering is expected to draw a large crowd from across the country, all united in their opposition to the contentious law.

Several prominent religious and political figures are slated to address the gathering, including Maulana Syed Arshad Madani (President, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind), Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi Salafi (AIMPLB Vice President), former MP Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi, Syed Saadatullah Hussaini (Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind), and Maulana Muhammad Ali Mohsin Taqvi (Vice President, AIMPLB and Imam, Shia Jama Masjid, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi).

Other expected participants include Maulana Syed Mahmood Asad Madani (President, Jamiat Ulema Hind), Shahi Imam of Delhi Jama Masjid Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari, and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Maulana Mufti Dr Mukarram Ahmed.

Political leaders from multiple parties—including the Congress, NCP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and Biju Janata Dal—are also expected to attend.

Dr Ilyas appealed to imams, community leaders and organisations to mobilise participation through Friday sermons and local outreach. “It is the duty of every Muslim to take part in this struggle to safeguard our waqf properties—mosques, madrassas, eidgahs, imambaras, dargahs, khanqahs, and other charitable institutions,” he said in a statement issued on Friday.

The AIMPLB has been leading a nationwide campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act, claiming that the legislation undermines the autonomy of waqf institutions and threatens community endowments.