Delhi Municipal Corporation Cancels Permission for Muslim Board's Protest Just 8 Days Before Event

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Delhi Municipal Corporation has suddenly cancelled the permission for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's protest meeting scheduled for November 16, 2025, at Ramlila Maidan. The cancellation was announced just eight days before the event with the reason that the ground is now needed for a Delhi government program. The Muslim Personal Law Board has strongly condemned this irresponsible action by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesman for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said in a press statement: "The Municipal Corporation had given permission three months ago. Cancelling it just one week before the event is legally and morally wrong and an act of injustice. We condemn it strongly. The right thing would have been to either shift the Delhi government program or provide us an alternative venue."

He added that the protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 had already been widely publicized across the country. Thousands of people had booked their train and flight tickets to come to Delhi. Board members had been visiting western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and nearby areas to build support. This sudden decision has not only disappointed everyone but also caused big financial losses due to cancelled tickets. Buses booked from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also gone to waste, affecting local Muslims.

Dr. Ilyas further said: "Criticizing wrong government decisions and holding protests is our basic constitutional right. In a democracy, specific places are set aside for this. It seems the government is scared of the huge support the Board's movement against the Waqf Amendment Actl 2025 is getting. Cancelling the permission on November 16 is a sign of their panic."

The Board has decided it will not bow down to such cowardly actions. The postponed program will now be held in Delhi itself after the holy month of Ramadan. The Board hopes the government will not create any more obstacles in the future.

The Board also appeals to Muslims not to lose hope because of these difficulties. Instead, they should welcome future announcements with the same courage and enthusiasm as before.

