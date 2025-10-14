Muslim Board of India Demands Immediate Release for Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and All Other Detainees

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Board demands that Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and all those arrested be immediately and unconditionally released.

The Board also expressed concern over the police crackdown on peaceful protests across the state, which have erupted in response to the Kanpur incident.

In a press statement, Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB, said he was deeply troubled by the arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and other peaceful protestors. He emphasized that protesting the Kanpur incident is not a crime, and the irresponsible and aggressive response by the police is an extreme misuse of power.

He added that chanting "I Love Muhammad" or displaying it on banners is not illegal or unconstitutional. People of other religions in India also express similar love and reverence for their religious figures, and no action is ever taken against them. Therefore, filing an FIR just for displaying such a banner in Kanpur reflects a biased and irresponsible attitude.

The spokesperson further stated that the arrogant and authoritarian tone of the Chief Minister’s statement against Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and peaceful protesters in Bareilly is unbecoming of a person holding such a high constitutional office. He reminded the CM that he is the elected Chief Minister under the Constitution of India and represents all citizens of the state, not just a particular community. Hence, he should avoid using communal and prejudiced language.

Dr. Ilyas also noted that Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan is a respected leader of the Muslim community who had called for a peaceful protest, which is well within the constitutional and democratic rights of any citizen. He reiterated that protesting government actions is a fundamental right.

The Board demands that Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and all those arrested for participating in similar peaceful protests across the state be released immediately and that all charges against them be dropped.