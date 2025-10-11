Renowned Political Leader Supports Muslim Over “I Love Muhammad” Issue, Slams BJP

AhlulBayt News Agency: The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, has issued a significant statement regarding the ongoing controversy over “I Love Muhammad” signboards, cautioning the Muslim community against falling prey to the politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to local media in Doghat town of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Tikait said, “Everyone loves something, but it is better to sing hymns and celebrate in private. Displaying such sentiments publicly can be misused for political ends.”

He further warned, “The more the Muslim community gets caught up in this, the further they will be pushed back. It is important to focus on faith without falling into traps set by political forces.”

In Lucknow, earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also addressed the controversy. During a public rally, she said the “I Love Muhammad’ and “I Love Mahadev” campaigns are being politicised. “Mischievous elements are insulting gods and revered figures of other religions, and people should stay away from such political exploitation,” she said.

The controversy initially ignited after an FIR was filed in Kanpur over an “I Love Muhammad” poster, sparking protests across India. Last month, a similar demonstration in Bareilly escalated into clashes with police, resulting in the arrest of 82 individuals, including prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza.

The Samajwadi Party attempted to send a delegation to Bareilly in response to the arrests and ongoing unrest. However, the group was stopped in route, drawing strong criticism from party members. MP Iqra Hasan expressed her concerns, stating, “Uttar Pradesh is now being ruled by decree. Citizens’ rights to peacefully protest and express themselves are being curtailed, particularly targeting the Muslim community.”

Many Muslim leaders and activists have echoed Tikait’s appeal for calm, emphasising the need to maintain religious practices without falling into politically motivated disputes. A local cleric commented, “We must practise our faith with devotion but avoid being manipulated. Political forces are trying to create division, and we should not give them the opportunity.”

As debates continue over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, it is clear that the issue has become a flashpoint for wider political and communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the delicate balance between faith, expression, and political agendas.