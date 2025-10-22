Lucknow clerics condemn attack on Shia scholar Sayyed Kalb Jawad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Religious scholars, and representatives of various religious associations in Lucknow have held a protest meeting condemning the attack on Hojatoleslam Syed Kalb Jawad Naqvi, the Friday prayer leader of Lucknow and Secretary General of the Indian Ulema Council.

Participants strongly denounced the assault and called on authorities to immediately identify and punish those responsible. They also urged police to take firm action against the illegal encroachment on Abbas Bagh waqf lands, warning that inaction would lead to larger protests.

Addressing the gathering, Indian cleric Hojatoleslam Tasnim Mehdi Zaid Puri criticized the silence of some endowment trustees, saying that despite Kalb Jawad’s decades of efforts to safeguard religious endowments, certain officials failed even to condemn the attack.

Hojatoleslam Mushahid Alam Razavi emphasized that true leadership of the Islamic community requires faith, independence, and sacrifice — all of which, he said, are embodied by Hojatoleslam Kalb Jawad.

Meanwhile, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mian Abedi Qomi described the incident as an attack not only on an individual but on a movement advocating for justice and the protection of religious endowments.

In his remarks, Hojatoleslam Akram Nadvi called for unity and resistance against injustice under Hojatoleslam Kalb Jawad’s leadership, while Hojatoleslam Reza Hussain Razavi of the Shia Waqf Committee warned that stronger demonstrations would follow if authorities fail to act swiftly.

