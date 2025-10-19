Shia Clerics Unite in Condemnation of Attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Demand Immediate Arrest of Culprits

AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting was attended by various Shia clerics, intellectuals, and community leaders. All participants demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and expressed deep concern over the incident, calling it an attack not just on an individual, but on the dignity of the entire community.

The incident took place at Waqf Karbala Abbas Bagh in the presence of police, where some miscreants allegedly attacked Maulana Kalbe Jawad. The participants called on the Uttar Pradesh government to take urgent and strict action.

Maulana Tanveer Abbas read a joint message from the Ulama condemning the attack.

Addressing the meeting Maulana Qurratul Ain Mujtaba from Jamia-tul-Muntazir said:

“Are we waiting for Maulana to be seriously injured before we react? This is not just an attack on him, but on the honor of the entire community. We must come out and protest to ensure justice.”

Hujjatul Islam Maulana Safi Haidar Zaidi, Secretary of Jamia Imamia and Tanzimul Makatib, stated in his message:

“This is a conspiracy by anti-Waqf and sectarian forces. Maulana Kalbe Jawad has always fearlessly awakened the community. We must respond with peaceful but strong protest within the legal framework.”

Maulana Mohammad Mian Abidi Qummi stressed:“A committee of respected scholars and community leaders must be formed to lead the next steps. If we don't act now, the consequences will be dangerous. Tomorrow, someone else may be targeted. The truth of this incident must reach the public.”

He also accused the police of siding with the attackers and said:

“If such an attack can happen in Lucknow, where we are in significant numbers, imagine the state of those living in smaller areas. We must launch a conscious and organized movement.”

Dr. Kalbe Sibtain Noori said: “Anyone with even a little decency cannot deny Maulana Kalbe Jawad’s services. He has led many important movements, from protecting Azaadari to Waqf properties. It's shameful that the police have not yet arrested the culprits.”

Maulana Moosa Raza Yousufi urged: “Ulama, community institutions, and people must raise their voices. A delegation should meet the Chief Minister to demand justice. Until there is public pressure, the authorities won’t act.”

Maulana Haider Abbas Rizvi added: “To honor a religious scholar is to honor God. If the government fails to take legal action, we must protest. We need a clear and united plan to convey our demands.”

Maulana Raza Hussain Rizvi, a Waqf Board member, warned: “If the criminals are not arrested soon, we will launch a mass movement. The government should not test our patience.”

What Maulana Kalbe Jawad said on attack?

At the end of the meeting, Maulana Kalbe Jawad thanked all scholars and participants for their support. He said:

“This attack by the land and Waqf mafia was highly organized. But one good outcome is that it has brought national attention to the illegal occupation of Waqf properties. The media has played a strong role in exposing these mafias.”

He added: “The movement to protect Waqf properties must be as strong as the Azaadari movement. If the community stands united, InshaAllah, we will succeed in this mission too.”

He announced a large public gathering will be held at Karbala Abbas Bagh after Diwali, reaffirming: “We are not afraid of such attacks. We have faced many challenges in the past for Azaadari and Waqf. We will not step back.”

Joint Message:

All speakers unanimously agreed that the attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad is an attack on the dignity of the Shia community and called on the government to act swiftly. They emphasized unity, peaceful resistance, and legal protest to ensure justice and protect the community's rights.