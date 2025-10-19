Attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad is Vile Attempt to Silence Voice of Entire Shia Community: Advisory Council of Indian Students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Advisory Council of Indian Students residing in the holy city of Qom has strongly condemned the recent attack on General Secretary of the Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind Aftab-e-Shari'at, Hujjatul Islam Wal Muslimeen Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi.

In a statement, the Council called the attack a sinister conspiracy against the Shia community and a failed attempt to silence the voice of truth and justice.

The statement emphasized:

"The attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad is not just an attack on a respected religious scholar, but a shameful attempt to suppress the collective voice of the Shia community and all those who stand for truth and justice."

The Council highlighted Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi's tireless efforts in the areas of unity among Muslims, social justice, and the protection of Waqf properties. They stressed that the attack is part of a broader plot to silence voices that speak out against injustice—something that must not be tolerated.

The Advisory Council called on the Government of India and concerned authorities to immediately start a transparent and impartial investigation and to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

"This is necessary," the statement added, "to send a clear message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated and will face strict consequences under the law."

The Council also urged the entire community to remain calm, express their protest through legal and peaceful means, and preserve unity and solidarity at all costs.

Concluding their statement, the Advisory Council expressed full support for Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, declaring: