Assassination attempt on Indian Shia cleric Kalb Jawad Naqvi aimed at fueling sectarian strife: Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Syed Safi Haider, Secretary General of the Indian Muslim Organization, has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on prominent cleric Hojatoleslam Syed Kalb Jawad Naqvi in Lucknow, describing it as a calculated plot by the enemies of Awqaf and divisive elements seeking to ignite ethnic and sectarian discord.

In a statement, Safi Haider said Kalb Jawad Naqvi has long been at the forefront of defending Islamic endowments, promoting Muslim unity, and organizing awareness programs such as Quds Day. He credited Naqvi’s decades of effort with reclaiming large portions of waqf property from land mafias and keeping the spirit of resistance and dignity alive among Indian Muslims.

Referring to the October 13 attack, he said armed men linked to the Awqaf mafia ambushed Hojatoleslam Naqvi’s convoy after a visit to endowment lands, using provocative slogans in an attempt to incite communal tensions.

Haider urged the Uttar Pradesh government to act swiftly against all perpetrators and masterminds, stressing that the attack targeted not only Hojatoleslam Naqvi personally but “the dignity and identity of the entire religious community.”

He also called on scholars, religious bodies, and the public to respond with peaceful and lawful protests, emphasizing unity and vigilance.

“The enemies seek to divide us,” Haider said. “Now is the time for the nation to stand united, guided by awareness and the teachings of our religious leaders, to thwart these conspiracies.”

