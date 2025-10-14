Mob in India Attacks Shia Cleric Opposing Illegal Construction on Waqf Land

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local sources told that the incident occur when Maulana arrived in Abbas Bagh Karbala to inspect illegal encroachments on Waqf land when a mob of about 20-25 people, intent on attacking him, surrounded him, tried to stop his car, and broke the windows.

Law and order broke down in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, when a mob of 20 to 25 individuals attacked prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad during his visit to inspect Shia Waqf properties.

According to the reports Maulana Kalbe Jawad was visiting the Karbala Abbas Bagh area to investigate reports of illegal construction and land grabbing on Waqf land. During his visit, a group allegedly linked to the land mafia surrounded his vehicle, attempted to break the car window, and even pelted the car with stones and bricks.

The entire incident occurred in the Thakurganj police station area. Maulana's supporters have filed a police complaint, demanding action against those involved in the attack. They also claimed that the police did not stop the attackers nor did they take any immediate action, prompting Maulana and his supporters to stage a sit-in protest at the site.

The protesters have accused the local police of being complicit, saying that illegal constructions are continuing under police protection.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad has reportedly been raising his voice for months against the illegal encroachments in Karbala Abbas Bagh. He said that he has filed multiple complaints with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the police, but no action has been taken so far.