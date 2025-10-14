Film 'Ismail' Screened in Patna to Support Palestinian Freedom Struggle + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yesterday screened the film 'Ismail' inspired by the life of Palestinian painter Ismail Shamaut, it is the story of a young man who struggled for the survival of his parents after being evicted by Israeli forces and sent to refugee camp in 1948.

Despite painful circumstances he does not give up his dream of going to Rome and learning painting. This film depicts the life of the Palestinian people living under Israeli oppression and occupation!

Following the film's presentation, fellow Vivek from IPSP spoke detailed the history of the Palestinian liberation struggle on how first Britain and then American imperial forces put Israel on Palestinian land in the Middle-East as a settler colonial state.

After this, Varuni from IPSP spoke in detail connecting the Palestinian liberation struggle and today's world situation. All the protests going on in the country-world and the talk was kept exposing the character of the imperialist rule and the real face of the ruling side of various countries including India. Along with this, they also talked about how IPSP is continuously working in India in support of Palestinian liberation struggle. Along with the beginning of the BDS movement, there was a brief talk on the campaigns being conducted.

Finally it was underlined that the "peace agreement" has been proposed today after so much devastation, so brutal, horrible genocide is a conspiracy of the one and only imperialist forces, somehow a Palestinians rights, to speed up their entire liberation struggle There is a trick. But we must understand that this may not be a final solution. The protest, the movement will continue, until Palestine is free as a nation. The Palestinian public will not back down.

Let us not forget that the Palestinian massacre continues by Zayanist Israel even after the announcement of a ceasefire in January in occupied Palestine. Children, old women all bombed, all murdered. Still killing people by Israeli forces in West Bank and Gaza! Recently a Palestinian journalist has been targeted and killed! This is how we don't have to let our movement stop in any form!

By the way the project that has been put forward under the "peace agreement" is not only against Palestinians but gives imperialist forces the right to control Palestine. This agreement is one and only an attempt to divert the organized movement from its true objectives worldwide! In such a way, we must continue this movement, as the struggle continues. At last all the colleagues are appealed to be part of this campaign.