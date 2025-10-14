“Stand by Palestine’ Conference Held in Hyderabad, India

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Indian scholar has stressed that awakened consciences will never accept silence in the face of Israeli aggression, urging all free people to take a stand against oppression and injustice.

Speaking at a conference titled “Stand by Palestine” in Hyderabad, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Taghi Reza Abedi, a prominent researcher and missionary, said that remaining silent in the face of oppression is tantamount to complicity. “Every awakened human being is duty-bound to oppose aggression and defend justice,” he stated.

The event, organized in solidarity with the Palestinian people, brought together scholars, university professors, lawyers, social activists, and concerned citizens. Participants underscored the moral and humanitarian duty of nations to support the oppressed and uphold human dignity.

Condemning the Zionist regime’s ongoing violations of international law, Abedi emphasized that unity among nations is the key to confronting global injustice. He said the steadfastness of the Palestinian people continues to expose the hypocrisy of those who claim to defend human rights while remaining silent about Israeli crimes.

The gathering was marked by a strong display of solidarity, with men and women, students, and scholars donning Palestinian shawls and keffiyehs in support of Palestine.

In their closing statement, participants reaffirmed their commitment to defending oppressed nations and promoting a global culture of justice, peace, and human solidarity.