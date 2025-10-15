Palestinian Journalist’s Will Reveals Embrace of Martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: A will written by Saleh al-Ja'frawi, a prominent Palestinian journalist recently assassinated by an Israeli-backed militia, has emerged, revealing his deep embrace of martyrdom in his mission to document his people’s suffering.

Palestinian media outlets released the will of Ja'frawi, who was also a well-known social media figure, on Tuesday.

In his testament, Ja'frawi echoed the words of fellow journalists like Anas al-Sharif, expressing a shared spirit of sacrifice and resistance.

“Make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people,” Ja'frawi wrote, closely mirroring Sharif’s final message.

He described his anticipated martyrdom not as an end, but as a continuation of his journey rooted in conviction, sacrifice, and dedication to Gaza’s cause.

Palestinian authorities have identified the perpetrators of Ja'frawi’s killing as members of a Tel Aviv-backed group linked to the Daghmash family.

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that the regime had armed and supported such factions to counter Hamas.

Ja'frawi stated that he gave all his strength to be a “support and a voice” for his people, enduring oppression and personal loss, yet remaining committed to “convey the truth as it is.”

He described truth as a lasting force that uplifts those who stand with Gaza and exposes those who remain silent.

Before his death, Ja'frawi confided in friends about receiving threats and being falsely accused.

Also on Tuesday, Sara Segneri, a London-based international criminal lawyer, announced that she and her team had submitted complaints to various UN bodies and the International Criminal Court demanding investigations into the murder.

Ja'frawi is one of hundreds of journalists killed alongside more than 67,500 Palestinians since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

