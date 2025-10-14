Number of Palestinian martyred journalists in Gaza rises to 255

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office (GMO) has announced that the number of journalists martyred in Gaza has risen to 255 since the beginning of the genocide against the Gaza Strip, following the killing of journalist Saleh Al-Jaafrawi on Sunday.

Al-Jaafrawi, a journalist and activist, was martyred on Sunday evening after being shot by Israeli collaborators while documenting the scale of destruction caused by the Israeli military offensive and genocide in southern Gaza City.

In an official statement, the GMO strongly condemned the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists, calling on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all journalistic bodies around the world to publicly denounce these systematic crimes against Palestinian media professionals in Gaza.

The GMO held the Israeli occupation and its criminal gangs, along with the US administration and other countries participating in the genocide, fully responsible for these brutal crimes, which it described as an extension of the broader war against Palestinians.

It urged the international community and relevant organizations, especially those focused on journalism and media, to condemn the Israeli crimes, deter the perpetrators, and hold them accountable in international courts.

The GMO also called for the prosecution of Israeli war criminals, demanding urgent and effective international pressure to end the ongoing genocide, provide protection for journalists in Gaza, and stop the targeted killing and assassination of media professionals.