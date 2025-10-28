Mass Protest Against Attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad / Emphasis on Protecting Waqf and Promoting Unity

The protest was organized to condemn the illegal occupation of Waqf (endowment) properties and the assault on Maulana Kalbe Jawad. People from all faiths and backgrounds joined together, displaying unity and solidarity.

A powerful example of Hindu–Muslim and Shia–Sunni unity was seen at the event. Those who tried to create religious hatred and division received a strong response from the people.

Participants condemned the attack by land mafias and the illegal construction activities on Waqf properties. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack on Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

Speaking at the protest, Sunni scholar Maulana Akram Nadwi stressed the importance of Islamic unity, saying that the community must understand the seriousness of the situation and strengthen its leadership. “This is not the time for division but for unity,” he said.

He urged the government to consider Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi’s demands and ensure that the attackers are sent to jail without delay. He added that those who once created divisions between Shias and Sunnis have now weakened, and “we should call ourselves Mohammadi, not Shia or Sunni.”

He praised Iran’s model of Islamic unity, saying that just as Iran has presented itself to the world as the Millat-e-Mohammadi (the community of Prophet Muhammad) and stood against anti-Islamic powers, Muslims in India should learn from that example. “We stand with Maulana in this fight for justice and will never leave him alone,” he declared.

Haji Shoaib Ali, the state president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said that Muslims must set aside all internal differences and stand united — this is the need of the hour. He stated that AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi fully supports Maulana Kalbe Jawad in the movement to protect Waqf properties and is ready to come to Lucknow whenever needed.

Haji Shoaib added, “The Waqf properties are our trust — we cannot watch them being destroyed.” He said that the community must become politically aware so that it can effectively resist those who make laws against Muslims in Parliament.

Sheikh Tahir Ali Siddiqui, a member of Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, said the Constitution gives Muslims the right to protect their Waqf properties and to take legal action against anyone trying to misuse them. He added that injustice against Muslims has increased under the current government, and therefore, unity is essential. He demanded the arrest of those who attacked Maulana under strict legal provisions.

Sheikh Siraj Baba of the National Voters Party said that Maulana Kalbe Jawad is not only a respected Shia cleric but also highly regarded among Sunnis. “We will not tolerate any insult to him,” he said, demanding an investigation into who carried out the attack and at whose instigation. He urged the government and administration to arrest the culprits and take Maulana’s demands seriously.

Maulana Sartaj Haider Zaidi condemned the illegal encroachments on the Hussainabad Trust and Waqf properties, saying, “This is the time to wake up — before it’s too late, we must protect our trusts and respond to the call of our rightful leader.” He alleged widespread corruption in the Hussainabad Trust and urged everyone to support Maulana Kalbe Jawad in his efforts to safeguard Waqf properties.

Surendra Singh, district president of the Bhim Army, said that those who attacked Maulana should be arrested immediately. He declared full support for Maulana, saying, “Whenever he calls, we will stand with him with full strength.”

Maulana Raza Hussain Rizvi, a member of the Shia Waqf Board, said that the October 13 attack on Maulana was extremely shameful. Although a police report was filed, he noted that the culprits have not yet been arrested under strong legal charges. He demanded immediate arrests, an end to illegal construction on the Karbala Abbas Bagh land, and the restoration of all Waqf properties. “The attack was carried out by land mafias,” he said, warning that if the culprits were not arrested, a public movement would begin.

Former Justice B.D. Naqvi also condemned the attack and called for unity against injustice.

In his concluding address, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi appealed for unity, saying, “We must become an ocean in which every boat of oppression sinks.” He stated that expecting help from those who remained silent on the sufferings of Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen is pointless.

He added that those who stayed silent on the Waqf Bill will also stay silent on the destruction of Waqf properties. “The Hussainabad Trust was looted, yet no one even spoke out against the District Magistrate, let alone joined the movement,” he lamented.

Referring to the October 13 attack, Maulana criticized the administration’s biased behavior, saying, “The police were busy recording videos of us, not of the attackers.” He warned that if the culprits were not arrested, they would protest outside police stations and offer mass arrests. “Our protest will continue until the Waqf properties are restored and illegal constructions stopped,” he declared.

Maulana said that the legal battle against corruption in the Hussainabad Trust is ongoing and showing positive signs — “Insha’Allah, we will achieve complete success.”

He further revealed that the land mafias had sent their goons, who abused him and surrounded his car, using such offensive language that it cannot even be repeated.

During Maulana’s speech, a short video of the attack was shown, in which the land mafia’s men were seen shouting religious slogans to give the incident a communal color while hurling abuses at Maulana and his associates. The full video was not released to the public to prevent unrest but has been handed over to the police for investigation.