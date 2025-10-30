Center for protection of holy shrines launched in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Karbala Provincial Police Command in Iraq announced the opening of the Center for the Protection of the Shrines of Imam Hussein and Hazrat Abbas (peace be upon them).

The center was inaugurated in the presence of two delegations from the Astans (custodianships) of the two holy mausoleums, as well as Nasif al-Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, a number of commanders and members of the provincial council, and directors of security and intelligence organizations.

Al-Khattabi emphasized at the ceremony that the security forces in Karbala have proven their high efficiency in various fields, especially in providing security for the millions of pilgrims visiting the holy city.

He emphasized the importance of supporting and empowering the forces and providing all their needs in order to ensure the success of their mission.

Hadi Razij Kassar, the Iraqi deputy interior minister who was present at the ceremony, praised the role of the Karbala governorate in supporting the security forces.

He emphasized that the province of Karbala is one of the safest and most stable provinces in the country, thanks to the high-level coordination between the security commanders and the holy shrines.

