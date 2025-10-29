Bab al-Khan Honors Lady Zaynab’s Birth with Joyful Procession in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The audience of Bab al-Khan commemorated the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) in collaboration with the holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them) through a celebratory procession.

The procession commenced with the presence of the head of the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussayni Bodies, Mr. Ali Mahmoud, along with his administrative and field assistants, in addition to the participation of the division of Sayed servants.

The administrative assistant to the head of the department, Mr. Kadhem Saleh Mahdi, explained that "the celebratory ceremonies were held in coordination with the Department of Rituals and Hussayni Processions, and continued their program smoothly, after the department contributed to organising the logistical procedures within a precise plan to ensure their success."

One of the service members; Sayed Bashir Al-Khafaji, said: "The procession started from the Imam as-Sadeq Mosque (peace be upon him) in the Bab Al-Khan area towards the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) to offer congratulations on this blessed occasion. The participants then continued their march towards the shrine of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), passing through the area between the two holy shrines, amidst an atmosphere filled with joy and loyalty."

The procession concluded at the holy shrine of Imam al-Hussayn with a joyous celebration that began with a Quranic recitation by the reciter Sayed Badri Mamitha, followed by a speech from the Hussaini preacher Mr. Hisham Al-Battat, who highlighted the lessons and morals from the life of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

The ceremony also featured chanting segments by the reciters Ahmad Al-Mousawi and Hussein Al-Aqili, as well as poetic verses by the poet Hussam Al-Hamzawi, expressing joy and loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



